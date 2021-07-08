Ezra Levant on Tucker Carlson: Churches burn in Canada as Trudeau looks on
Ezra Levant on Tucker Carlson, reacting to the church burnings in Canada.
I was grateful to speak with Tucker Carlson and his important audience tonight. https://t.co/6CsZCPZOZ7— Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) July 8, 2021
Spread the Word!
- By Drea Humphrey
Find the Arsonist
$10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the criminals who are burning down Canadian churches.Submit
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.