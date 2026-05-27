EZRA LEVANT | Wab Kinew risks alienating Canadians over Indigenous veto in Alberta referendum process

About this Episode

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra shares his thoughts on Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew.

It’s pretty common for social movements to score a victory — and then push things too far.

For the LGBTQ+ movement, that turning point came after victories on gay marriage, gay adoption and Pride Month, before moving on to the much less popular frontier of transgenderism. Now, support for the movement is declining. They just don't know when to quit.

In Canada, the local movement that has gone too far is that of Indigenous rights. While most Canadians believe, to some degree, that we have a moral obligation to address the social ills and dysfunction affecting Indigenous communities — at the very least because they are Canadians, and our citizens should come first — it’s fair to say the truth and reconciliation movement has overplayed its hand. We can see this most clearly in British Columbia, where land acknowledgments went from a feel-good way to show respect to First Nations to literally giving them the land back.

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