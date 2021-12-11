Rebel News Banner Ad - Rebel News Christmas Sale

Ezra Levant wants to hear from YOU!

We will review your letters to Ezra, and if chosen, Ezra will read YOUR letter on a special episode of The Ezra Levant Show!

  By Rebel News
  • December 11, 2021

Do you have a favourite 2021 Ezra Levant memory? A special request you'd like Ezra to hear? Or perhaps you just want to tell Ezra about YOUR holiday wishes.

Well, good news! This Christmas season, Ezra Levant wants to hear from YOU!

All you have to do is fill out the form on this page.

The deadline to submit your letters is fast approaching, so be sure to get your submissions in stat.

Send a letter to Ezra

Fill out the form on this page and Ezra might read YOUR letter on The Ezra Levant show!

