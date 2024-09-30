Ezra Levant warns Alex Jones of Trudeau's increasingly authoritarian censorship measures

E-transfer (Canada):

Appearing on The Alex Jones Show Monday, Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant laid out Justin Trudeau's plan to stifle free speech and increase censorship in Canada.

Levant explained that Trudeau is building a censorship regime through four pieces of legislation, bills C-11, C-18, C-36 and the Online Harms Act.

"Justin Trudeau is very unpopular right now and he has it in his mind that he can fix that by censoring things," he said.

"He's brought in four different censorship laws. C-11, which is law, gives him dominion over the internet. He has the power to order companies like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube to boost or de-boost the algorithm to hide or promote media of his choice."

Speaking about bill C-63, which is currently in Parliament, Levant discussed how it includes "a life in prison sentence for standalone hate crimes."

"If there's anything on social media you don't like, you can complain about it to this human rights commission. You don't even have to be the victim of the slur, if you get the complaint adjudicated in your favour you get a $20 grand bounty and the person has to pay up to $50 grand to the government."

Levant also praised Elon Musk for fighting for free speech and reviving people who were previously censored on Twitter.

Elon Musk becoming a champion for free speech is one of the biggest reasons to be hopeful for the future, @EzraLevant tells @infowars' @RealAlexJones.



"People have been brought back from the literal social media death."https://t.co/MiSqptlFEs pic.twitter.com/mU1ZRJ8F8c — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 30, 2024

"If you ask me for the number one reason to be hopeful today, it's that people have been brought back from the literal social media dead," he said.

"Tommy Robinson in the UK, he was written out, persona non grata. Now he's got an enormous following."