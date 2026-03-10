EZRA LEVANT | What would Alberta’s constitution look like after independence?

About this Episode

In a wide-ranging interview, Ezra catches up with constitutional law expert Bruce Pardy to discuss the growing debate around Alberta independence and what it says about the state of Canada.

Pardy, a professor of law at the prestigious Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, has become one of the more prominent academic voices examining what an independent Alberta might look like, including how its legal system and constitution could differ from Canada’s current framework.

During the long-form conversation, the two explored why the idea of separation, once dismissed as fringe, is now being discussed far more seriously. The reason goes deeper than partisan politics. In his view, many Canadians have come to believe that the country’s core political structures are no longer capable of meaningful reform.

If you want to watch the video versions of these podcasts, make sure to begin your free RebelNewsPlus trial by subscribing at http://www.RebelNewsPlus.com.