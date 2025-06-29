UPDATE: Ezra loses seven pounds in 10 days!

In a FatChallenge.ca update, Ezra is down seven pounds in 10 days — even after a cruise.

Inspired by TikTok fitness influencer Brooke Moly, Ezra used self- or friendly “fat-shaming” to get his weight under control.

Reflecting on a recent interview, Ezra was at his heaviest: 251 lbs.

A year ago, he was fitter — worked out six days a week with a trainer, and used Ozempic to reach 220 lbs.

Then, Ezra’s trainer left, and life happened. He made excuses, ate poorly, and ate often.

Having launched the challenge, Ezra exercised six of seven days on the ship, defying typical cruise weight gain.

He is down to 244 pounds but needs the external motivation to stay on track.

The public nature of this challenge and the "negative peer pressure" from Rebel News colleagues helped Ezra stay disciplined.

Ezra even challenged CBC's Rosemary Barton, who likely shares a similar struggle with stress eating and lack of exercise. It wasn't negative; they’re both in a demanding business.

He extended this challenge to her and to Rebel News viewers at FatChallenge.ca.

Ezra aims to reach 201 lbs by eating healthier and less.

Join us at FatChallenge.ca to lose weight together!