Ezra: Tiktok and DJI drones are Chinese spyware

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra talked about how the Chinese-made app Tiktok is sending American data overseas to the Chinese government. He also reacted to the positive side of Tiktok, which is the great Joe Biden content made by users of the app.

I mean, I don't mind the idea of banning Tiktok. Really. It's malware, it's spyware, it feels like a toy, a game, a hobby, whatever, it feels like an entertainment, but it's actually an espionage tool just like DJI Drones, you know, all those drones that people fly around. Almost every single drone sold in Canada and America are Chinese made and all of their data goes through their servers back in China, I would say that every single square inch of America by now is mapped in high definition video by Americans using drones for fun. And that's all in China's hands right now.And 100 million humans and all their social connections and everything in their houses and their rooms, they have all that info, all of it.

Ezra went on to play a parody Tiktok video a woman made with an audio where Joe Biden describes his ‘mental focus’.