Facebook says even content “in the voice of Donald Trump” will be removed

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Facebook and Instagram have banned an interview with former President Donald Trump, speaking to his daughter-in-law Lara Trump. The platform claims that "content posted on Facebook and Instagram in the voice of President Trump is not currently allowed,” in an email explaining the interview’s removal.

Big Tech companies have continued to suppress free speech and prevent the former president from having a platform since his unceremonious bans across all major social media platforms in January. The interview in question was a part of the The Right View With Lara Trump podcast, which was posted to both Facebook and Instagram.

Speaking to Fox News, Lara Trump shared a screenshot of an email sent to her by a Facebook employee who said the company would be removing the interview.

“We are reaching out to let you know that we removed content from Lara Trump’s Facebook page that featured President Trump speaking,” reads the email. “In line with the block we placed on Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the accounts.”

Lara Trump expressed outrage at the censorship, describing the move as being “one step closer to Orwell’s 1984.”

Eric Trump followed up the removal of the interview with a screenshot of an internal Facebook email advising other Facebook and Instagram employees to follow guidance on censoring the former president.