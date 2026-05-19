Fact check: Mark Carney rewrote Alberta oil sands history in pipeline announcement

Prime Minister Mark Carney tried to present himself as a “proud Albertan” during last week’s pipeline announcement with the Alberta government. Still, in doing so, he badly mangled the history of Alberta’s oil sands development.

Carney claimed:

“When I was born just north of the Alberta border in Fort Smith, the oil sands were just a concept, a curiosity to most, and a dream to but a few builders.”

That is historically false.

By the time Carney was born in 1965, Alberta’s oil sands industry had already been under active research and industrial development for decades.

According to the historical reference Alberta In The 20th Century, University of Alberta researchers had been actively studying and testing oil sands extraction methods as early as 1920. The province even operated a processing plant in Fort McMurray by 1949. By the early 1950s, major oil companies had already leased hundreds of thousands of acres in the region.

Commercial production at Fort McMurray began in 1964 — a full year before Carney was born.

The oil sands were not some obscure “concept” in 1965. They were already one of the most ambitious industrial development projects in Canadian history.

In fact, by 1959, the federal government was seriously considering using underground nuclear detonations to accelerate oil sands extraction under a proposal known as “Project Oilsand.” Ottawa ultimately rejected the idea during the Cold War era over concerns tied to nuclear testing.

Even the suggestion that the oil sands were merely a “dream to a few builders” ignores decades of government investment, university research, private-sector development, and major industrial planning already underway long before Carney was born.

Verdict

Carney’s anecdote may have been designed to create a folksy Alberta backstory during a pipeline announcement, but the historical timeline doesn’t hold up.

By 1965, Alberta’s oil sands industry was already well beyond the “concept” stage and had been advancing for roughly four decades. Credit to Blacklock’s Reporter for highlighting the discrepancy.