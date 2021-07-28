FAKE NEWS: The media keep LYING about the people protesting lockdowns

Watch and decide for yourself.

Following the enormous turnouts at Freedom Day rallies in capital cities across Australia, the mainstream media scrambled to find someone they can blame.

It didn't take long for them to label it a far-right conspiracy linked to people they hate most.

And this lie was repeated by leftists everywhere, including Labor Senator Kristina Keneally.

The truth is, the lockdown rallies we saw across our country over the weekend were some of the most politically and racially diverse protests our country has ever seen.

There were people from all walks of life, mums, dads, grannies, leftwing, rightwing, Muslims, Jews, Christians, atheists, tradies, professionals and everyone in between.

Certainly not all "far-right Avi Yemini fans". The vast majority were average level headed people, just against the crippling lockdowns and restrictions.

Coronavirus Australia lockdown
