Far-left protesters label Elon Musk a 'Nazi' at bizarre anti-Tesla rally

We dropped by a Tesla dealership in Kitchener, Ont. last Saturday. Not to buy a whiz-bang Cybertruck (which is increasingly becoming a very appealing purchase these days for some reason — well, at least for us.)

Rather, we wanted to observe the dozen angry demonstrators taking part in what was billed as “Tesla Takedown’s Global Day of Action”. It was, in short, a descent into madness…

For starters, according to the anti-Telsa organization’s website, the reason for the Tesla hissy fit is to send a message to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The group says it will “protest Tesla for as long as Elon Musk continues to shred public services.”

We hope they packed a lunch…

Yet, are the Canadian demonstrators not aware that Musk is advising U.S. President Donald Trump to cut unnecessary and wasteful projects south of the border? And that Musk has no dealings with the Mark Carney Liberals? But never mind…

As for “shredding” public services, they are no doubt alluding to Musk’s role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Of note, as of March 4, DOGE’s website claims to have achieved total estimated savings of about US$105 billion, which it says is a “combination of fraud detection/deletion, contract/lease cancellations, contract/lease renegotiation, asset sales, grant cancellations, workforce reductions, programmatic changes and regulatory savings.”

Forgive us for asking, but isn’t gutting the federal budget of waste a good thing for the United States of America and the American taxpayer?

Certainly, many of the projects being axed amount to woke nonsense. Check out some of the line items that have received funding from USAID:

$47,000 to produce a transgender opera in Colombia

$70,000 for a “DEI-themed musical” in Ireland

$32,000 for a “transgender comic book” in Peru

Yikes.

But those projects amount to chump change. Check out these multimillion-dollar ticket items courtesy of the U.S. taxpayer:

$16.8 million to support equitable outcomes in inclusion in Vietnam

$7.9 million to teach Sri Lankan journalists to avoid “binary-gender language”

$6.3 million to study men having sex with other men in South Africa

$6 million to advance LGBTQ principles in “priority countries around the world”

$5.5 million to promote LGBTQ causes in Uganda

$3.9 million to promote LGBTQ causes in Western Balkans.

$2.5 million to promote inclusion in Vietnam

$2 million for sex changes and LGBTQ “activism” and sex changes in Guatemala

$1.5 million to advance DEI in Serbian workplaces

At first blush, it would appear to be the stuff of parody. But it isn’t.

And for some reason, a self-made uber-successful entrepreneur helping the president cut wasteful spending makes this man… a Nazi?

Our take: when you play the Nazi card, you have lost the debate — unless of course, the person you are condemning is hellbent on global conquest and carrying out a genocide. That is certainly not the case when it comes to Mr. Musk.

But these demonstrators were, at times, unhinged lunatics. At one point, one of them called us Nazis (for reasons that remain unknown). The cat lady uttering this slur was obviously tragically unaware that this reporter's grandfather spent more than five years of his life fighting the Nazis in the Second World War. But again, never mind…

The demonstration was surreal in that protesters encouraged cars to honk if they were “anti-Nazi.” But according to Canada’s number one self-hating Jew, Liberal MP Ya’ara Saks, “honk-honk” is an “acronym” for “heil Hitler.”

Golly, we’re so confused…

Bottom line: Musk has revealed that far-left radicals — and even extremist organizations — are receiving billions of taxpayer dollars to fund nonsensical causes. But now that gravy train is being derailed. And it would appear that those who are presumably benefiting from these handouts are very upset indeed.

As always: follow the money.