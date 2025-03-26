Farewell song for Singh? NDP leader attends a “rally” in Hamilton of 60

If you believe the polls, these are dark days indeed for the NDP. Support for the party is trending at around 6%. Translation: the NDP is now in a distant third place.

Forming the government or even becoming the official opposition is clearly a pipe dream. Indeed, many pundits say that if the party can simply maintain the status quo – i.e., hang on to its existing 24 seats – that would amount to a minor miracle. In fact, if 12 seats are not retained, the NDP — which is already cash-strapped — will lose its official party status.

Giving credit where credit is due, at least NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is not dismissing the dire details as fake news. Here’s what he said last Tuesday: “Let’s be clear, there’s massive challenges. I’ve got no illusions about that. There are some serious challenges that we’re up against.”

Mr. Singh was in Hamilton, Ont., the other day to head up a rally. It was a sad spectacle indeed. Perhaps 60 diehards attended.

Meanwhile across town at the precise same time, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was staging a Canada First rally. It is estimated that approximately 5,000 people were in attendance for that shindig. Talk about “the best of times; the worst of times” in Steeltown that evening.

Par for the course, independent media were not allowed access to Singh.

Nevertheless, the question arises: if the polls are correct, what has gone so tragically wrong for the NDP that it might lose official party status come April 28?

Could it be that even NDP supporters are miffed that Singh propped up the Justin Trudeau Liberals for some two years – chastising the Prime Minister in press conferences yet always supporting the Liberals in the House of Commons?

Was this gross gambit really all about Singh ragging the puck to ensure he would garner a $2 million+ pension? In fairness, Rolex watches and BMWs are pricey items, after all.

So it is that Singh has indeed qualified for his pension. But at what cost? Judging by the pathetic turnout at his Hamilton rally and the polling numbers, Singh’s selfishness has made his party irrelevant. And the question arises: are the rank-and-file NDPers suffering from buyer’s remorse regarding the ouster of former NDP leader Tom Mulcair?

To quote Ben Grimm: “Whatta revoltin’ development!”