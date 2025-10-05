Despite a Supreme Court stay order, Karen Espersen of Universal Ostrich Farms says the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) maintains its belief that the exotic birds should be culled.

Their actions resulted in animal cruelty, family anguish, and a complete disregard for the justice system, she claimed.

The CFIA, which tried to beat the stay order, arrived at the farm despite legal counsel's clear intentions to contest the bureaucratic kill pen.

The agency, acting above the law, continues to waste taxpayer dollars and resources that should be used for more critical issues like drug labs and missing children.

The courts in Canada are seen as activist and biased towards the government, and this situation exposes larger issues of systemic capture in government and bureaucracy.

The outcome of judicial proceedings shouldn't depend on the judge, but on the law, yet that's often how it works. This is alarming, especially with the ongoing crisis at the ostrich farm.