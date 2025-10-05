Farmer says CFIA has no regard for the judicial process

Their actions resulted in animal cruelty and family anguish.

Livestream Clips
  |   October 05, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Despite a Supreme Court stay order, Karen Espersen of Universal Ostrich Farms says the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) maintains its belief that the exotic birds should be culled.

Their actions resulted in animal cruelty, family anguish, and a complete disregard for the justice system, she claimed.

The CFIA, which tried to beat the stay order, arrived at the farm despite legal counsel's clear intentions to contest the bureaucratic kill pen.

The agency, acting above the law, continues to waste taxpayer dollars and resources that should be used for more critical issues like drug labs and missing children. 

The courts in Canada are seen as activist and biased towards the government, and this situation exposes larger issues of systemic capture in government and bureaucracy. 

The outcome of judicial proceedings shouldn't depend on the judge, but on the law, yet that's often how it works. This is alarming, especially with the ongoing crisis at the ostrich farm. 

Please help Rebel News report on the cruel ostrich cull in Edgewood, B.C.

Latest News

A shocking government-ordered ostrich cull is underway in Canada, leaving devastated farmers and outraged citizens demanding answers. The mainstream media refuses to tell the full story, but Rebel News is sending Drea Humphrey, Sheila Gunn Reid and Ezra Levant to report from the ground and expose the truth. Independent journalism like this depends on your support. Please donate here to help cover Drea and Sheila's travel costs to get to and from the ostrich farm in Edgewood, British Columbia.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Livestream Clips

Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!

https://www.rebelnews.com/live

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.