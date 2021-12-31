Fauci admits previous 10-day isolation period for COVID-positive individuals would have a 'major negative impact' on society

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the Biden administration on all matters related to the pandemic, now says that the 10-day isolation period previously advised by health authorities is unneeded because it would do too much damage to American society.

Fauci, who spent almost two years urging for lockdowns and strong restrictions of social life, says he supports the Centers for Disease Control’s updated guidance for COVID-19 positive individuals to only isolate for five days, down from 10 days.

Fauci explained that a “decision” was made so more people could return to normal life quickly.

“The purpose of it was that given the wave — the extraordinary unprecedented wave of infections that we are experiencing right now and will certainly experience more of in the next few weeks – that there is the danger that there will be so many people who are being isolated who are asymptomatic for the full ten days, that you could have a major negative impact on our ability to keep society running,” said Fauci, the Hill reported.

“So the decision was made — although it’s not completely risk-free — of saying, ‘Let’s get that cut in half so that we can have 50% of the 10-days … and people can actually be out with a mask in society.”

Dr. Fauci: "There is the danger that there will be so many people who are being isolated who are asymptomatic for the full ten days, that you could have a major negative impact on our ability to keep society running. So the decision was made of saying let's get that cut in half." pic.twitter.com/RWykc6A2Ge — The Hill (@thehill) December 29, 2021

Fauci’s remarks were rebuffed on social media by many who pointed out that Fauci shrugged off concerns under the Trump administration.

Under Donald Trump, he shrugged off those of us who had these concerns and referred to this negative impact on people as merely "economically inconvenient".



This man is such a dishonest fraud we need another term to describe it. https://t.co/J2FPtsSQyz — Rich "The People's Pundit" Baris (@Peoples_Pundit) December 29, 2021

“Now that Trump is gone, cost/benefit analysis in public health policy making is ok and allowed,” said former Trump admin staffer Ben Williamson.

Lol. Now that Trump is gone, cost/benefit analysis in public health policy making is ok and allowed. https://t.co/ttklPu5jaR — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) December 29, 2021

Almost two years later, Fauci has finally relented — though many question why Fauci and other medical experts didn’t use the same approach during previous waves of the virus when failing public education, record-setting suicides, and numerous other social impacts were not enough to sway their stance.