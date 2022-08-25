Fauci denies that COVID lockdowns 'irreparably damaged anyone'

E-transfer (Canada):

Dr. Anthony Fauci refuses to admit that the Covid lockdowns he recommended during the pandemic have “irreparably damaged anyone.”

Sitting down in an interview with Fox News host Neil Cavuto, the White House medical advisor was asked if he had any regrets for the advice he provided former President Donald Trump in pushing for lockdowns, including the closure of schools and colleges.

“Do you regret that it went too far, whatever your original intentions were…, particularly for kids who couldn’t go to school, except remotely, that it’s forever damaged them?,” Cavuto asked.

Fauci tried to shift responsibility for his proposals, to state that he even tried to get kids back into schools and asked that Cavuto look back at some of the comments he made on video to that effect.

“I don’t think it’s forever irreparably damaged anyone,” said Fauci, downplaying the effects of the lockdowns. “But I think, obviously, and you — if you go back — and people selectively, Neil, pull things out about me. I was also one of the people that said we have got to do everything we can to get the children back in school.”

Listening to Fauci answer questions and acknowledge his role in the lockdowns is rough. All the blame is being heaped upon him and the guidance he provided the White House—it’s not something he can simply hand wave away. pic.twitter.com/dyDhfzChRT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 23, 2022

Fauci’s apparent refusal to admit culpability flies in the face of evidence that school children had their education impacted by the lockdowns, many of whom are now falling behind.

As detailed by Summit News, a study in Britain found that children entering elementary school have severely underdeveloped verbal skills, with some unable to say their own names. Speech therapists blame the kids’ poorly developed verbal skills on extensive use of masks, to the effect of a 364% increase in patient referrals with babies and toddlers.

A similar study showed how mean IQ scores of young children born during the pandemic are 22 points lower than kids of previous generations. Children born during the pandemic have shown impairments in their verbal, motor, and cognitive performance, the Guardian reported.

Children who were forced to stay at home and attend class through zoom have also reported clinical depression, according to the Royal Society Open Science Journal, the Telegraph reported.

“With limited stimulation at home and less interaction with the world outside, pandemic-era children appear to have scored shockingly low on tests designed to assess cognitive development,” reported the publication.