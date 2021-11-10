FLASHBACK: Fauci warns of AIDS infection through 'casual contact' in the 80s

﻿AP Photo / Susan Walsh, Pool﻿

A resurfaced interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci from the early 1980s has emerged showing the doctor warning the public about the spread of AIDS, more specifically that it is possible to contract the virus through “casual contact.”

In the 1983 interview with ABC News, Dr. Fauci states that despite there not being any recorded cases, those simply in casual contact with a person with AIDS could possibly become infected. Fauci specifically warns of this possibility of spread amongst children in their homes.

In the 80s, Fauci remarked that it was "quite possible" that a "significant number" of children, simply by being in household-contact with someone with AIDS could get infected: pic.twitter.com/2ZiAZdOJxa — Andrew (Trudeau's favourite reporter since 2021) (@AndrewSaysTV) November 10, 2021

Fauci also remarked that “the jury is still out on that,” in reference to hospital workers not getting infected by close contact.

“That may be far-fetched, in the sense that there have been no cases recognized as yet in which individuals have had merely casual contact... there have been no cases yet reported of hospital personnel who have fairly close contact with patients with AIDS, there have been no case reports of them getting AIDS, but the the jury is still out on that because the situation is constantly evolving.”