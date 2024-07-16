FBI unlocks Trump shooter's smartphone
The investigation continues as lawmakers are raising questions about security surrounding the former president and the FBI's role.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has gained access to the mobile phone of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old suspect in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, according to an update released Monday.
The incident, which occurred during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, left Trump and two attendees injured, while claiming the life of 50-year-old Corey Comperatore.
"FBI technical specialists successfully gained access to Thomas Matthew Crooks' phone, and they continue to analyze his electronic devices," the bureau stated. "The search of the subject's residence and vehicle are complete."
Law enforcement conducted a thorough search of Crook's home late Saturday night, hours after the attack. The FBI reports interviewing nearly 100 individuals, including law enforcement personnel, event attendees, and other witnesses. The bureau is also reviewing hundreds of digital media tips submitted by the public.
However, the FBI's leadership of the investigation has drawn criticism from some Republican lawmakers. Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) expressed concerns about the bureau's impartiality, citing what he called "political witch hunts" against Trump.
The incident has also prompted calls for an inquiry into the Secret Service's security measures at the rally. Some Republican legislators are demanding that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas provide documentation on the security preparations leading up to the event.
This case adds to ongoing scrutiny of the FBI's handling of high-profile investigations, including criticism over its approach to the Covenant School shooting in Nashville last year.
As the investigation progresses, FBI victim services personnel have offered assistance to those affected by Saturday's incident.
- By Ezra Levant
