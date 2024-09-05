Fed up and fighting back: Protesters slam Quebec government

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

During the protest in front of the Quebec Parliament last weekend, one protester expressed his deep frustration with the government's policies, particularly regarding the privatization of Hydro-Québec. "The privatization of Hydro-Québec is very real," he said, pointing to an ongoing online petition by the Canadian Union of Public Employees to oppose the move.

He also voiced his discontent with key figures like Michael Sabia and Pierre Fitzgibbon, labeling them "economic mercenaries," and criticized the lack of transparency regarding the denial of access to critical documents, which are apparently sealed for 25 years, according to Radio-Canada journalist Thomas Gerbet.

The protester stressed the need for transparency and public awareness, saying, "We want integrity, transparency, just like they demand from us." He lamented that the media wasn't adequately covering these issues: "Our media doesn't cover it, and no one is informed."

Despite the challenges, the protesters remained determined, with one exclaiming, "The rain doesn’t stop me," and highlighting his fight against increasing living costs and what he views as political corruption.

Their message was clear: "We’re fed up. We see corruption everywhere... We want the truth."