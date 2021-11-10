Federal airline security agency seeks unconscious bias training

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

The federal government, tasked with openly discriminating against unvaccinated air travellers, is seeking a remedy for their less upfront forms of discrimination.

According to the MERX website, where local and federal government agencies post requests for tenders and information, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority requires anti-bias and unconscious bias training.

On October 30, 2021, the latest restrictions on Canadian travellers took effect. The new rules require any traveller 12 years of age plus 4 months, or older, to have two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to board:

domestic or international flights departing from most airports in Canada, including charter and foreign airlines carrying commercial passenger

VIA Rail and Rocky Mountaineer trains

However, until November 29, 2021, the feds are allowing a small grace period, in which a valid out-of-pocket COVID-19 molecular test can taken within 72 hours of travel for those considered unvaccinated or undervaccinated.

Perhaps the new bias training is warranted.

According to recent Angus Reid polling, given the demographic information of those who are vaccine-hesitant, minorities are disproportionately harmed by the travel ban on the unvaccinated:

Indigenous Canadians are twice as likely as those who don’t identify as visible minorities to have refused to get vaccinated, and there is still much work for the government to do to overcome mistrust due to generations of mistreatment of Indigenous people at the hands of the medical system.

