LIVE UPDATES: Federal Court continues hearing on Trudeau’s prorogation challenge

The Federal Court of Canada is now hearing the second day of arguments in a constitutional challenge against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to prorogue Parliament. The case, brought by Nova Scotians David MacKinnon and Aris Lavranos, with support from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), argues that the Prime Minister’s actions unlawfully suspended parliamentary accountability at a time of national uncertainty.

The hearings, taking place on February 13 and 14, 2025, in the East Room of the Supreme Court of Canada building in Ottawa, began at 9:30 a.m. ET.

On January 6, 2025, Prime Minister Trudeau advised the Governor General to prorogue the 44th session of Parliament until March 24, 2025. This decision halted all parliamentary activities, including committee investigations and legislation in progress. Critics argue the move was a strategic attempt to avoid parliamentary scrutiny amid rising tensions over Canada’s economic stability and a potential tariff war with the United States.

The next day, on January 7, 2025, lawyers representing MacKinnon and Lavranos filed a Notice of Application in Federal Court, seeking a declaration that Trudeau’s advice to the Governor General was unlawful. They argue that prorogation was used as a political tool to shield the government from accountability, violating core democratic principles.

Recognizing the urgent and exceptional nature of the case, Chief Justice Paul S. Crampton granted an expedited hearing on January 18, 2025. The court is expected to address key constitutional questions, including whether judicial review applies to the Prime Minister’s prorogation advice and whether the decision undermined Parliament’s ability to perform its oversight role.

As the hearings continue, government lawyers have argued that the courts have no authority to intervene in political matters, contending that it is impossible to predict if or when the government would have lost a non-confidence vote had Parliament remained in session. Opposing counsel has countered that Trudeau’s decision deprived elected representatives of their right to hold the government accountable during a period of economic uncertainty.

The hearing will continue throughout the day, with further arguments expected from both sides. The Federal Court’s ruling could set a legal precedent on the limits of a Prime Minister’s ability to unilaterally suspend Parliament.

Bernstein warns the court against “political interference,” citing U.S. Supreme Court cases he claims harmed public trust. Dissenting justices wrote they were worried about harming public trust.



Andrew Bernstein intervening for the govt: calls this a Bush V Gore moment, a pivotal moment in legal history where he says people developed an "insidious" view of the courts. As left and right; partisans.



"that court has never recovered from the view that it was interfering in… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025

The prorogation was called - in part- SPECIFICALLY TO PREVENT PARLIAMENT FROM HOLDING THE GOVT OT ACCOUNT.



The Liberals were withholding Green Slush Fund documents ordered to be turned over to the House which may contain evidence of crimes in the order of hundreds of millions… https://t.co/WFu8f4oezc — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025

New lawyer up for AG: arguing against any remedies for the applicants in the event of a finding that Trudeau could not prorogue parliament — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025

AG says intervention by the court against the prorogation is exceptional and unwarranted since Parliament reconvenes in March and then there will be no limits on the ability of Parliament to hold the govt account.



Ok but what about the meantime? We are indeed in an exceptional… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025

AG claims advising prorogation didn’t “frustrate” Parliament—at least not how the UK Supreme Court defined it in the Miller case - where time was ticking on Brexit legislation.



Time is ticking on tariffs and a border funding issue. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025

AG claims the Miller case isn’t relevant here, arguing “legal and factual differences” make it of “limited persuasive value.” — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025

Back in court, now that you have a little bit of context for what the Miller case was about in the UK, do you think it's relevant or comparable to what's happening now in Canada? Are we in a similar level of crisis just with different circumstances? — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025

AG swaps lawyers now, and this one will be going through the Miller decision out of the UK to overturn the prorogation of Parliament by Boris Johnson which was happening at a critical time of Brexit.



AG will argue the tariff turmoil and sovereignty threats do not rise to the… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025

AG claims Parliament lost nothing from prorogation. 🤨



JCCF lawyers argued MPs were denied the chance to tackle grave threats to Canada’s economy & sovereignty—and to hold Trudeau accountable. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025

AG is arguing that the case is not justiciable because the Governor General's decision to prorogue is not reviewable by the courts.



But we heard yesterday that no GG has ever declined a request to prorogue. And JCCF argued that the legal authority falls to the elected… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025

AG says no Charter right was violated by the decision to prorogue Parliament - including sections 3, 4 and 5.



(voting rights, term limits and the requirement to sit once a year) — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025

AG says prorogation does not interfere with the performance of parliamentary duties.



[Ok but there is a border plan with attached spending that lies in the balance as Trump is threatening tariffs] — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025

AG says the court should not consider Trudeau’s January 6 presser as official justification for prorogation.



I bet she wants those comments ignored. He called Parliament dysfunctional and said he is not the guy to lead the Libs into the next election (not reasons to prorogue) — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025

AG argues that Trudeau was not required to provide reasons for prorogation during his January 6, 2025 press conference—because formal reasons must be submitted to Parliament 20 days after the 45th session begins.



[Ok but he did say why in that press conference🧐] — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025

Crampton notes that only one prorogation since the early '60s approached the length this current one. 82 days in 2003. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025

AG argues that while shorter prorogations seem to be a modern tradition, the length of the current prorogation isn't outside of the norm of practice in Canada. (11 weeks in a crushing tariff and sovereignty crisis). — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025

AG says the court cannot use unwritten constitutional principles—such as separation of powers, responsible government, or parliamentary sovereignty—as a legal test to assess the Prime Minister’s conduct.



"There is no legal standard against which you can judge the Prime… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025

AG, addressing the case JCCF is relying on, out of the UK, which set aside the prorogation of Boris Johnson's government in 2019 under looming Brexit concerns, says the preamble to the British North America Act—which states that Canada shall have a "Constitution similar in… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025

AG says the Prime Minister's advice to the Governor General on prorogation is only bound by sections 4 and 5 of the Charter—no other constitutional limits apply.



These are the democratic rights sections, re: the frequency of legislative meetings. Must meet once a year, and hold… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025

Crampton notes that the BCCLA raised the separation of powers principle yesterday. He questions why the court shouldn't enforce it if the executive unduly interfered with Parliament.



AG responds: "Principles are not legal rules that this court can enforce." — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025

AG says there is "no evidence that there is something pressing that Parliament has to deal with" pic.twitter.com/9WqgcS0uFY — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025

AG notes that parliament was prorogued during WW1 and WW2 and covid 19. Says the situation Canada is facing with crushing tariff threats is "no more pressing than those circumstances" — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025

Crampton says: the applicant's point is that there has to be a limit, a "safety valve" on the power to prorogue. What do you think of that?



AG: that would be an incredible overreach of the court to rule on that. It would be an error and an excess of authority of this court...… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025

Crampton asks AG: how does Parliament hold the govt to account for the things it's doing right now with regard to the trade war, if it's not sitting?



AG: they do it when they come back.



Crampton: this is approaching 11 weeks at a critical time. We are facing a… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025

AG argues that the court cannot determine when or even if the government will fall to a non-confidence vote.

Says no Canadian citizen has a right to have parliament sit - goes to the heart of whether this case can even be litigated, if the aplicants have standing to bring the… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025

Back in federal court (remotely) this morning for the @JCCFCanada challenge to Justin Trudeau's January 6 prorogation of parliament to avoid a late January confidence vote, allow the Liberals to run a leadership election, and avoid producing documents that may have included… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025