LIVE UPDATES: Federal Court continues hearing on Trudeau’s prorogation challenge

The high-stakes legal challenge over Trudeau's decision to prorogue Parliament at a time of increasing political tensions with the U.S. continues on its second day in Federal Court.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  February 14, 2025   |   News Analysis

 

The Federal Court of Canada is now hearing the second day of arguments in a constitutional challenge against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to prorogue Parliament. The case, brought by Nova Scotians David MacKinnon and Aris Lavranos, with support from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), argues that the Prime Minister’s actions unlawfully suspended parliamentary accountability at a time of national uncertainty.

The hearings, taking place on February 13 and 14, 2025, in the East Room of the Supreme Court of Canada building in Ottawa, began at 9:30 a.m. ET.

On January 6, 2025, Prime Minister Trudeau advised the Governor General to prorogue the 44th session of Parliament until March 24, 2025. This decision halted all parliamentary activities, including committee investigations and legislation in progress. Critics argue the move was a strategic attempt to avoid parliamentary scrutiny amid rising tensions over Canada’s economic stability and a potential tariff war with the United States.

The next day, on January 7, 2025, lawyers representing MacKinnon and Lavranos filed a Notice of Application in Federal Court, seeking a declaration that Trudeau’s advice to the Governor General was unlawful. They argue that prorogation was used as a political tool to shield the government from accountability, violating core democratic principles.

Recognizing the urgent and exceptional nature of the case, Chief Justice Paul S. Crampton granted an expedited hearing on January 18, 2025. The court is expected to address key constitutional questions, including whether judicial review applies to the Prime Minister’s prorogation advice and whether the decision undermined Parliament’s ability to perform its oversight role.

As the hearings continue, government lawyers have argued that the courts have no authority to intervene in political matters, contending that it is impossible to predict if or when the government would have lost a non-confidence vote had Parliament remained in session. Opposing counsel has countered that Trudeau’s decision deprived elected representatives of their right to hold the government accountable during a period of economic uncertainty.

The hearing will continue throughout the day, with further arguments expected from both sides. The Federal Court’s ruling could set a legal precedent on the limits of a Prime Minister’s ability to unilaterally suspend Parliament.

Follow along below for live updates:

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

