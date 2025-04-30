Federal election saw highest voter turnout since 1993

Monday's federal election saw the highest turnout of voters since the 1993 election, though it failed to surpass 1958's record-setting turnout.

Elections Canada announced over 68% of eligible voters cast a ballot in the 2025 election, with nearly 7.3 million voting in advance polls and an additional 1.2 million voting by special ballot.

Although the Conservatives performed the strongest a right-of-centre party has since the 1988 election by securing 41.3% of the vote share, the Liberals managed to capture 43.7%, giving the party the popular vote along with the most seats, allowing Mark Carney to retain his position as prime minister.

Despite the impressive performance nationally, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre failed to capture his long-held Carleton riding.

The New Democrats and Bloc Quebecois, meanwhile both saw significant declines, with both parties claiming 6.3% of ballots. The drop in support was devastating for the NDP, reducing the party to just seven seats in the House of Commons, down from 24 prior to the election.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh finished a distant third in his Burnaby, B.C. riding, and announced his intention to resign as leader in his post-election press conference.

Though the Bloc's vote share did not decline as significantly as the NDP, the Quebec separatists also suffered a loss of 11 seats, bringing its total to 22. Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet also won re-election in his Quebec riding.

The Green Party saw its support cut in half, dipping to just 1.3% of the vote and only its leader, Elizabeth May, maintaining a seat in Parliament.

The populist People's Party of Canada managed just 0.7% of the total vote, as Maxime Bernier was soundly defeated in Beauce, the Quebec riding he once represented before leaving the Conservatives in 2019.