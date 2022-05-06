Federal government continues bailing out liberal media allies

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid broke down exclusive documents obtained by Rebel News which show that liberal media executives have participated in awarding their own companies lucrative grants from the federal government's media bailout plans. The scope of the bailouts are immense, with a reported $600 million being invested already.

According to a report by True North, "media executives sitting on the Local Journalism Initiative judging panel have approved their own organizations for grants to hire new employees. Startup news outlets were not allowed to apply for grants. The $50 million Local Journalism Initiative was created by Heritage Canada in 2019, with control given to organizations within the press industry. Several managers of prominent mainstream news outlets sit on the judging panel."

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.