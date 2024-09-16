Federal inquiry shields names of politicians suspected in foreign interference scandal

Eleven identified members of Parliament were 'semi-witting or witting' participants in foreign efforts to interfere with Canadian politics.

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld
Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue, the head of a federal inquiry into foreign interference, has refused to publicly reveal the names of parliamentarians suspected by Canada's spy watchdog of meddling in national affairs. Canadians voting in the next federal election in 2025 could potentially be casting a ballot for a foreign operative. 

Earlier this year, the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) dropped a bombshell when it released a watered-down, public version of a secret report.

Eleven identified members of Parliament were “semi-witting or witting” participants in foreign efforts to interfere with Canadian politics. Elected officials might be actively working for foreign interests, yet no names were named. 

The implications are staggering, with the unofficial campaigning for next year's federal election well underway.  Targets of foreign meddling, including sitting and former MPs testified to the commission in April. 

As the inquiry hearings resumed today, Commissioner Hogue has only further fuelled suspicion by stating that these allegations are classified. According to her, the inquiry is unable to make these details public nor can they inform the accused parliamentarians themselves. 

Once again, the elites in Ottawa seem more interested in covering their tracks and protecting their own rather than being transparent with the very people they serve. Canadians deserve the truth, not another round of political cover-ups.

Testimony resumes Tuesday in Ottawa. 

