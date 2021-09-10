Federal leadership debates: why don’t we get to see the PPC on TV?

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

One thing conspicuously absent from the 2021 federal leadership debates versus the 2019 debates is the leader of the People’s Party of Canada, Maxime Bernier.

But why? The PPC is trending higher in the polls than the Bloc Québécois and the Green Party.

We spoke to various PPC candidates and their supporters outside the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., the venue for Wednesday’s French-language leaders' debate.

Needless to say, they were not happy campers. Can you blame them?

Then again, we here at Rebel News know what it’s like to be excluded from federal debates. So perhaps Mr. Bernier needs to play hardball: namely, take this old boys’ club to Federal Court? It has worked twice for Rebel News; maybe it can work for the PPC as well?

Lord knows, the snooze-fest that was Wednesday’s debate could have used a character like Maxime Bernier, someone who seldom beats around the bush nor bends the knee to political correctness.