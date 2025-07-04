Federal officials doubted truth of Kamloops mass graves claim

What if I told you that a major federal agency quietly questioned one of the most explosive claims in recent Canadian memory — but said nothing publicly, because the prime minister had already turned it into a national tragedy?

That’s not a conspiracy theory. That’s Parks Canada.

Internal records obtained by Blacklock's Reporter now reveal that as early as 2023, Parks Canada officials were privately skeptical of the headline-grabbing claim that 215 children’s remains had been discovered in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

The agency’s own archaeologists and historians concluded: there was no physical evidence.

Not “insufficient evidence.” No evidence at all. But publicly? Silence.

Instead, the agency lowered flags, sent tearful internal emails, and parroted the political line. One exec said he was “in shambles” after reading about it in The Guardian — not a forensic report, mind you, The Guardian. Another manager cancelled a staff meeting as an act of mourning.

And this blind allegiance wasn’t limited to bureaucrats.

Legacy media — supposed watchdogs of democracy — became the lapdogs of the narrative.

CTV, for instance, is still spreading the misinformation. A story from May 28, 2021, features a headline that reads:

Remains of 215 children discovered on site of former residential school.

That’s false. Full stop.

There has been no discovery of remains, not a single confirmed body. In Kamloops, a tooth was later found to be from an animal. A rib bone? Undetermined. And despite $12.1 million in federal funds being handed to the band for excavation and forensic analysis, no excavation ever occurred.

And yet, the national broadcaster didn’t just echo the myth — they weaponized it against anyone asking for proof and honesty.

During the 2025 federal leaders’ debate, Rebel News' own Drea Humphrey asked now former NDP leader Jagmeet Singh a tough, necessary question: why hasn’t he condemned the arson attacks against Christian churches — a wave of hate crimes that followed the unproven Kamloops claim?

Rather than answer, Singh smeared Rebel News as purveyors of misinformation — a charge he’s repeated often, never substantiated.

But what happened next was even worse.

CBC’s Rosemary Barton went on national television and slandered Drea directly, claiming her question was “woven with some truth and some things that weren’t true,” and falsely declared:

Yes, there have been remains of Indigenous children found.

That wasn’t commentary. That was state-funded defamation.

Barton never apologized.

When Drea tried to approach her to correct the record, Barton refused to speak to her.

And while the CBC quietly posted a retraction — tucked away in a dusty corner of their “Corrections and Clarifications” page — it violated CBC’s own Journalistic Standards and Practices. Their own policy states that corrections should be made in the same format and audience as the original error.

In this case? A national broadcast. Yet the retraction didn’t air. Barton never took responsibility. Because the truth doesn’t matter when you’re a regime journalist.

The goal isn’t informing the public — it’s protecting the narrative.

Parks Canada knew the grave claims didn’t hold up. But they stayed quiet while Trudeau visited Kamloops “to pay (his) respects to the graves,” and lowered the Peace Tower flag for five straight months.

Mainstream media amplified it. Politicians exploited it. And journalists who challenged it — like Drea — were vilified for doing their jobs.

This isn’t about denying the painful legacy of residential schools.

It’s about refusing to let the government — and its media arm — turn speculation into dogma. When emotion overrides evidence, when no one dares question the story because they’re afraid of being labelled a heretic, you don’t get truth. You get mythology.

And that mythology is now carved into public policy, enshrined on historic plaques, and weaponized against anyone who dares to ask: Where are the bodies?