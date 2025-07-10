Federal UFO study receives blank cheque, actually studies ‘disinformation’

Cabinet science advisor Dr. Mona Nemer, who makes an annual salary of $393,000, drafted a memo proposing to study the feasibility of contacting extraterrestrial life—a purported cover-up to study disinformation.

“Why not talk about the elephant in the room, i.e. what is the point of view of most scientists on extraterrestrial life?” asked a memo, obtained through access to information. “Not that it doesn’t exist, but there are the problems of distances and timing. Two civilizations might not exist at the same time.”

Nemer assigned seven employees to her Sky Canada Project, though a final report has never been made public, according to Blacklock’s.

Nemer’s office compiled a list of famous Canadian Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) sightings from Wikipedia entries. Her interest in UFOs was sparked by a Chinese surveillance balloon in 2023, said the memo.

“When the object was retrieved off the coast of the Carolinas on February 4, the mystery was put to rest as the object was revealed to be a balloon of Chinese origin,” the memo said. “But the incident created a notable ripple effect, an increase in reports from the Canadian public witnessing unidentified anomalous phenomena, what were previously called UFO sightings.”

The Department of Transport received an average of 36 annual UFO sighting reports over the past decade, although these included reports of fireworks, weather balloons, and meteors, not solely UAPs, according to Blacklock’s.

Sky Canada aims to “support citizen science and collect observations to document rare natural phenomena” through a centralized federal bureaucracy, despite widespread public indifference.

One survey, titled Study On Sky Canada: A Nationwide Survey For The Office Of The Chief Science Advisor Of Canada, found only 10% support to spend public funds on UFO research.

“It will [also] help curb disinformation and prevent conspiracy theories by making collected information accessible to all,” said the memo.

Nemer began the project two years ago at an undisclosed cost and without parliamentary oversight. All other federal agencies ceased UFO investigations in 1995.

Nemer revived UFO research last year to combat disinformation. “... it’s important that we have a scientific approach and transparency in how we assemble the information precisely to avoid any conspiracy theories and so on,” she told a 2024 hearing of the Commons science committee.

“There are many reasons for us to work on the Sky Canada Project like facilitating citizen science that collects observations documenting rare natural phenomena,” detailed the Access To Information memo. “It aims to optimize the consolidation of all unidentified anomalous phenomena observations in a transparent manner and find competent experts who can offer insightful explanations.”

“Sky Canada is not meant to access and collect first-hand data like photographs,” it said. The objective was to “give access to collected information to prevent conspiracy theories” and keep Canada safe from space intruders.

Nemer’s office recently labelled UFOs a “national security” issue, a point she had not openly raised to revive UFO research previously. Nemer, a biochemist, lacks known expertise in aerospace or national security.

Access To Information records uncovered thousands of Cold War UFO documents ending in 1995 due to cost. Library and Archives Canada holds 9,500 such reports from 1947-1978, none of which identify a verified sighting.

“The National Research Council became involved in 1967 when the sightings were deemed to not be a threat but of scientific interest,” said the memo. “Investigations stopped in 1995.”