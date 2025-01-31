Bureaucrat making nearly $400K blows tax dollars on UFO survey Canadians don't care about

Canadians struggling with rising costs might be surprised to learn that their hard-earned tax dollars are funding bureaucratic vanity projects, according to a report from Blacklock's.

Dr. Mona Nemer, the Trudeau cabinet’s $393,000-a-year Chief Science Advisor, spent tens of thousands of dollars on a pet project to ask Canadians if they had ever seen a UFO—despite the fact that most don’t care about the issue.

According to newly released records, Nemer—a biochemist with no known expertise in aerospace or national security—paid Ottawa pollster Earnscliffe Strategy Group $34,369 to survey Canadians about unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs). The results were clear: the overwhelming majority couldn’t care less.

Cabinet's $393K/yr science advisor @ISED_ca spent thousands on poll asking Canadians if they'd ever seen a UFO: "Sometimes what's observed in the sky is not immediately clear." https://t.co/NcI56M8V0R @ChiefSciCan pic.twitter.com/RsUOOwQDEo — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) January 31, 2025

“Unidentified aerial phenomenon is not an issue of high concern to respondents,” the survey reported. “Just seven percent say they pay a lot of attention to the topic.”

The survey, titled Study On Sky Canada: A Nationwide Survey For The Office Of The Chief Science Advisor Of Canada, found that only 10 percent of Canadians thought spending public funds to investigate UFOs was “very important.”

Even among the one in four respondents who had ever seen something unidentifiable in the sky, only a tiny fraction—just 10 percent—had bothered to report it, with most admitting they weren’t even sure of what they saw.

Despite this yawning public indifference, Nemer continued to push the idea that the federal government needed a centralized bureaucracy to deal with UFO reports.

“Canada needs a proactive strategy to increase transparency and communication with the public regarding unmanned aerial phenomena,” she insisted in a separate report.

Translation: she wants even more taxpayer money to fund a pet project that has no real public demand.

The Chief Science Advisor position itself—which pays Nemer nearly $400,000 a year—is a Trudeau-era creation that critics have long viewed as a redundant expense. Her latest UFO study does little to dispel that notion.

While average Canadians are struggling with inflation, Nemer appears content to burn tax dollars on flights of fancy, chasing after alien sightings that even survey respondents shrugged off.