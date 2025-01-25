WOW! Feds BAIL OUT Canada Post after lengthy strike

Taxpayers are bailing out another Crown Corporation amid continued financial struggles. Canada Post, whose 55,000 workers went on strike last year, have gone radio silent following the handout.

Public Services and Procurement Canada says the postal service will receive a $1.034 billion loan over time to cover non-discretionary obligations through the 2025/26 fiscal year. It has not reported a profit since 2017.

“Providing this cash injection will prevent insolvency and ensure the continuity of postal services,” reads a statement from the federal government.

The federal department made clear the bridge financing comes with the expectation that the corporation “be put on a path to viability.”

Canada Post has incurred significant annual losses since 2018 “fuelled by rapid changes in the postal and parcel delivery sectors, high labour costs and legacy regulatory measures.”

It recorded a wider net loss of $210 million for the third fiscal quarter, over the same period one year ago, though it has $500 million in bonds that will mature this July.

The postal service also raised the price per stamp this month to no avail.

The repayable loan will not solve its ongoing structural issues either, reported the Canadian Press.

Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon asks the Canada Industrial Relations Board to end the Canada Post strike by extending the current collective agreement until May 2025 and launches an inquiry to identify structural issues and proposed solutions to resolve the dispute. pic.twitter.com/TFLEEpZnjL — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) December 13, 2024

The lifeline followed a 32-day strike by frontline workers until Labor Minister Steven MacKinnon intervened to grant reprieve from the contractual dispute. Workers previously rejected a 5% pay increase.

He ordered staff back to work last month under section 107 of the Labour Code, forcing the current collective bargaining agreement to remain in place until May 22.

A similar mail stoppage in 2018 went on for 35 days, prompting the passage of back-to-work legislation. Rotating strikes at the time cost the Crown corporation $110 million.

Canada Post last turned a profit in 2017, reported Blacklock’s. Subsequent losses to 2023, the most recent available data, totalled $3 billion.

SHOCKING: Canada Post strikers BLOCK deliveries from Purolator plant



Unhinged strikers disrupted deliveries over the weekend by blocking Purolator drivers, despite Purolator being owned by Canada Post.



MORE by @WestCdnFirst: https://t.co/OljajvB2lB — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) December 9, 2024

The cash injection is the latest setback at Canada Post, who like other taxpayer-funded mail carriers, has struggled financially amid stiff competition and alternative delivery methods, including email.

The work stoppage did not help either, delaying deliveries of some 190,000 passports and 1.65 million tax notices from the CRA, Blacklock’s learned.

The mail carrier says it is committed to major structural changes to secure a sustainable financial model, according to a press release.

Without changes to its operating model, Canada Post forecasts larger, more unsustainable losses in future years. It delivered almost 5.5 billion letters in 2006, falling to roughly more than 2.2 billion in 2023.