Feds beg Rebel News to drop investigation into Chinese military in Canada

When the Canadian government begs you to drop a four-year-old FOI request about Chinese soldiers training on our soil, you know you're over the target

The Carney Liberals are doing what they do best: dodging, delaying, and denying access to the truth, especially when it involves China.

Back in December 2020, Rebel News filed a very straightforward Access to Information request thanks to your support at www.RebelInvestigates.com.

We asked for records detailing all training exercises involving the Chinese military on Canadian soil since 2015. That includes how many PLA personnel were here, what they did, where they stayed, how much it cost, and what ranks they held.

And what did we get — four and a half years later?

We got a pathetic, mealy-mouthed email from Global Affairs Canada asking if we'd just like to forget the whole thing. The email says, and I quote:

"Due to an overwhelming number of requests and a considerable amount of work that remains to be conducted… kindly confirm if with the passage of time, you are still interested in receiving the information or if you opt to abandon the request."

Translation? "We hope you've forgotten what you asked for, because we sure as hell haven't prepared an answer."

They also added:

"Should we not receive a response by [May 27th], it will be our understanding that you are no longer interested in pursuing the request and that we may close the file, which will reduce our backlog."

So just to be clear: they are threatening to close a legally filed request if we don't jump through new hoops, even though they already took an illegal 380-day extension back in January 2021.

Let me be blunt: this delay is unlawful. The Access to Information Act has legislated deadlines for a reason. They are not "suggestions." This isn't optional. It is the law. And they've broken it.

But here's the real issue: we already know the PLA was here. Why? Because the evidence is buried on a back page of a federal government website.

In a 2021 Department of National Defence briefing note, it confirms that in January 2018, Canada sent a delegation to China to observe PLA winter warfare training. And in February 2018, the People's Liberation Army sent a delegation to Canada to observe our troops' cold-weather survival training.

It happened. It's documented. It's real.

So what exactly is Global Affairs trying to hide?

Maybe it's the same thing they tried to ignore in the Paul Chiang scandal — you know, the Liberal MP who was caught on camera discussing helping the Chinese Communist Party collect a million-dollar bounty on a Conservative candidate, Joe Tay. Chiang stepped aside, but the Liberals replaced him with Peter Yuen, a man with his own ties to Beijing-linked community influence groups.

That's not a bug in the system. That's the system.

And this isn't ancient history either. It's ongoing. To this day, Canadians still don't know the names of the MPs who allegedly collaborated with foreign regimes during the 2019 and 2021 elections. And none of the recommendations from the foreign interference commission were implemented before the last federal election.

Meanwhile, who's cheering from the sidelines? China.

A recent piece from China Briefing spells it out plainly. They say China is "optimistic" about business opportunities in Canada under Prime Minister Mark Carney. Optimistic. That's the word they used. Why wouldn't they be? Carney's Liberals can't even handle a FOI request about PLA training. What are the odds they'll stand up to Beijing?

So let's put it all together:

Global Affairs is unlawfully delaying a request about Chinese soldiers training in Canada.

The military exchanges are already confirmed in briefing notes — they happened.

The Liberal Party knowingly fielded candidates tied to transnational repression .

The names of compromised parliamentarians are still secret , years later.

And none of the so-called foreign interference reforms were put in place before the last election.

All while China gloats publicly about its improving prospects under a Liberal government.

This isn't just incompetence. It's complicity.

And now they're trying to quietly close the file? Pretend the public doesn't care anymore?

Not a chance.

We are not abandoning this request. We are not moving on. Every time they stall, we dig harder.

Because if the Liberals are this desperate to keep something buried, then Canadians deserve to know exactly what they're hiding.

We're just getting started.