Feds consider terrorism designation for ‘antisemitic’ Islamist group

Hizb ut-Tahrir, a controversial Islamic group, has received calls from Ottawa to cancel their upcoming conference amid public outcry and security concerns.

“Reports of the upcoming Hizb ut-Tahrir (HuT) conference, scheduled for January 18, 2025 in Hamilton, Ontario are deeply concerning. Hizb ut-Tahrir has a documented history of glorifying violence and promoting antisemitism and extremist ideology,” reads a cabinet statement posted on social media.

David J. McGuinty, the new minister of public safety, and Rachel Bendayan, associate minister of public safety, condemned its celebration of the October 7, 2023 attacks, which killed approximately 1,200 Israeli citizens and foreign nationals.

“Its … support for banned terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah are entirely contrary to Canadian values of peace, inclusion, and respect for diversity. We unequivocally condemn their activities and the holding of such a conference — and call on the organizers to cancel their booking.”

Founded in 1953, the Islamic group advocates for a global caliphate under Sharia Law, seeking to eradicate alleged “obstacles” by non-Muslim countries.

Its Canadian branch relocated the conference to Hamilton last week, amid pushback from concerned Canadians, including prominent Jewish leaders. The group ultimately announced that its Hamilton event would be cancelled in a statement published Tuesday.

As first reported by the Western Standard, a spokesperson for the group accused non-Muslim countries of using “false ideas … to dishearten Muslims from standing up for the [truth].”

“Allah supports those who support his cause,” he concluded, “and nothing will stand in the way of his believers.”

The group cancelled a similar conference last year after a sister organization was classified as a terror group in Britain. Hizb ut-Tahrir also faced restrictions in Germany, Pakistan, India and Turkey.

A Public Safety spokesperson said terrorism designations under the Criminal Code only take place if a group has “knowingly carried out, attempted to carry out, participated in or facilitated a terrorist activity.” They have yet to clarify how it intends to handle the conference.

The Canadian branch previously denied accusations of being a public danger and said it was not involved in terrorist violence, but a “political struggle”.

Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish notes that Hizb ut Tahrir Canada has discussed overthrowing our democracy, as well as neighboring countries, she says.

If given a terrorism designation, the organization will have its property seized and other assets frozen. Its charitable status may also be withdrawn, under the Terrorism Act, with non-citizens likely to face deportation.

According to Hizb ut-Tahrir’s manifesto, as obtained by the National Post, Islamic law is paramount, and Israel must be exterminated. It also lauds unprovoked jihad as a routine duty.

B’nai Brith condemned the international group for its “problematic and extremist ideology,” reads an emailed statement to the Toronto Sun.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) and the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center urged Ottawa to designate the group as a terrorist entity, reported the Globe and Mail.

The federal government has intensified calls for security and intelligence agencies to decide if Hizb ut Tahrir Canada should be listed as an official terrorist entity.

The terrorist threat in Canada “has rarely been higher,” according to a report by the Ottawa firm Insight Threat Intelligence.

Interim CIJA president Noah Shack urged border agents to vet speakers for the 2025 Khalifah Conference. Deny them entry if they are “deemed to pose a risk of inciting hate or violence,” reads a letter from the advocacy group.

The statement from McGuinty and Bendayan reads: “Our government is resolute in its efforts to fight antisemitism and extremism in all its forms. We will continue to work with law enforcement and community partners to ensure the safety and security of all Canadians.”

“We have been assured that law enforcement agencies, including the RCMP, are monitoring the event closely and that all appropriate Canadian laws, including those pertaining to hate speech, will be enforced. Further, we can confirm that our security and intelligence agencies are currently assessing Hizb it-Tahrir (sic) for listing as a terrorist entity under Canadian law,” the statement continued.