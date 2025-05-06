Feds fund group to spy on pro-Israel Canadians

Access to information records uncovered by Blacklock's Reporter show Canadians were on the hook for $128,000 after the federal government contracted U.K.-based group Institute for Strategic Dialogue to track right-wing responses to the Israel-Hamas war.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid shared their thoughts on this latest Liberal expenditure of Canadians' hard-earned money.

“It just shows you where the government's focus is,” Sheila said. “They didn't bother to monitor the actual Hamas protests running amok on Canadian streets or even consider, where's all that money coming from for them to have all those matching signs and scarves every week. They didn't bother to look at that.”

As Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie noted on social media, posters have recently appeared in Montreal encouraging people to “support our troops” while displaying the flags of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, groups designated as terrorist organizations in Canada.

“The shocking part is, Montreal, last I checked, isn't in the Middle East, it's in the Dominion of Canada,” David said. “But sometimes you have to pinch yourself to make sure you're in the postal code you think you're residing in.”