Trudeau Liberals have approved over 3000 Gazans to enter Canada

On Friday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid discussed the Trudeau Liberals' plan to welcome up to 5000 refugees from war-torn Gaza into Canada.

While Immigration Minister Marc Miller originally suggested the resettlement program would be for "hundreds" of Gazans, it has ballooned into a program for up to 5000 refugees.

The plan to bring in thousands of Gaza residents has been controversial, as polls have shown over half of Gazans support the brutal Oct. 7 terrorist attacks against Israel.

The attacks by Hamas left over 1000 Israelis dead and over 200 taken captive, with many of the victims being civilians, women, children, and the elderly.

The move to bring in thousands of residents from war-torn Gaza has been controversial amongst Canadians.



READ MORE: https://t.co/qjdDz3TWDv

Speaking about the potential risks of the program, Sheila said, "Do we understand just how dangerous of a situation this is for Canadians?"

"I think it's two thirds or three quarters of Gazans express supportive sentiment for Hamas, the outlawed terror organization responsible for those attacks. How are we vetting these people?"

WATCH: @EzraLevant discusses Florida Senator Marco Rubio's warning letter regarding Canada's Gaza refugee program.

Sheila went on to say, "The crime statistics are not going to get any better. And the crime statistics of hate crimes committed against Jews, who are the most victimized minority group in this country...that's just going to get worse."

"It's not going to be a good place to be a Jew in Canada going forward," she said.