Over 3000 Gazans have been approved to enter Canada

The federal government has so far approved over 3000 Gazans’ visas to enter Canada, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

A briefing note from the Department of Immigration noted that as of June 3, 2024, 283 Gaza residents have already arrived in Canada.

The briefing note also detailed that Cabinet “recognizes the situation in Gaza and we are being as flexible as possible to help as many extended family member of Canadians affected by the conflict.”

DOCUMENTS: @CitImmCanada OKs visas for 3,008 Gazans so far, boasts Canada is "only country in the world" offering residency to Gaza residents on a special basis: "We're being as flexible as possible."

The move to bring in thousands of residents from war-torn Gaza has been controversial, as polls have shown over half of Gazans support the brutal Oct. 7 terrorist attacks against Israel.

The attacks by Hamas left over 1000 Israelis dead and over 200 taken captive, with many of the victims being civilians, women, children, and the elderly.

Trudeau wants to import Gazan refugees into Canada. Is it a good idea, given 75% support Hamas?@TheMenzoid tours the 'No Gaza Refugees' billboard truck in downtown Toronto, and hears what residents think about Canada's plan to take in more refugees.



➡️➡️https://t.co/6KPFpaal43 pic.twitter.com/dxuCthWINh — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 28, 2024

The federal government's briefing note went on to declare that “Canada remains deeply concerned about the situation in Gaza and empathizes with those affected.”

In December of last year, Immigration Minister Marc Miller waived rules to allow Gazans with family members in Canada to be able to obtain permits.

He originally stated the number of Gazans coming to Canada would be in the "hundreds," but the program has now expanded into the thousands.

While speaking about the conflict in Gaza, Miller previously labelled Gaza residents as the ones being held "hostage."

“I think that is something we need to realize, that they are under – it’s probably the largest hostage taking right now in the world," he said in February of this year.

Miller also added earlier this year that he was "pissed off" at how slow the process was taking of getting Gaza residents out of the conflict zone and into Canada.