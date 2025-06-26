Feds hired 150 bureaucrats last year to confiscate firearms

Canada’s Department of Public Safety has hired 186 full-time employees to confiscate firearms and criminalize honest folk, while useful work goes neglected, according to the GunBlog.

“The administration needed an army of bureaucrats to… confiscate legally owned property from hundreds of thousands of people across the country, all of whom are hostile to the idea,” Nicolas Johnson, GunBlog chief editor, told Rebel News.

Sixty-three percent distrusted the federal government on public safety, a taxpayer-funded Ekos poll shows. Only 25% mentioned wanting to comply.

A majority (84%) believe firearm violence stems from criminals/illegal possession, while another 78% feel legal owners are unfairly targeted by regulations.

A federal report warns that Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree's "assault style" firearm buyback, set for October 30, will be a costly failure over a lack of compliance.



Public Safety Canada's latest plan indicates a fall launch for the Firearms Compensation Program, aimed at confiscating prohibited firearms from businesses. Individual owners have amnesty until at least October 2025, owing to concerns surrounding implementation.

Asked why the size of bureaucracy matters, Johnson notes the recent hires point to the Liberal government deploying personnel to “suppress honest citizens, destroy the firearm industry, and kill gun culture” at the expense of public safety.

Of the bureaucrats working on the program, 154 “full-time equivalent” employees were hired in the 2024/25 fiscal year, according to Departmental Plan 2025-2026. It will fall from 186 to 145 in 2026/27 and 41 the year after, "as the assault winds down."

The personnel count excludes employees at the Department of Public Safety working on other aspects of the Liberal anti-gun agenda. It also excludes anti-gun efforts at Privy Council Office, Department of Justice, RCMP, CBSA, and other parts of the federal bureaucracy.

Public Safety Canada and the RCMP spent an estimated $101.9 million from April 2021 to March 2025 to construct the regime.

The program will cost $342.6 million this fiscal year, even before compensation. “That's several multiples of what they are spending to stop violent gangs,” said Johnson. “The anti-gang money is running out, but the anti-hunters and -sport shooters money seems to keep on flowing.”

Mark Carney defends the failed Liberal gun buyback, saying it will be “reinvigorated” with clear goals, monthly tracking, and accountability.



During the election debate, both major party leaders highlighted the problem of illegal guns coming across the southern border, and again in the government’s May 27 throne speech.

Since the initial 2020 ban, violent gun crime in Canada has increased, with about half of all homicides using firearms involving organized crime or street gangs, according to Statistics Canada.

Despite this, Prime Minister Mark Carney promised to “reinvigorate the implementation” of the gun ban and compensation scheme.

Government documents estimate the gun ban and compensation program could cost $2 billion, while other estimates suggest it could reach over $6 billion.

“That’s too much money to waste on a program that isn’t going to make Canadians safer,” the Canadian Taxpayers Federation wrote in June 2 commentary. Both the National Police Federation and the Toronto Police Association argue that gun buybacks are ineffective.

Polling from Leger shows that 55% of Canadians believe the most effective way to reduce gun crime is to crack down on firearms smuggling, rather than punish law-abiding gun owners.