Feds looking for 'mRNA expert'

Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Months after mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for Canadian travellers and employees in federally regulated industries, Industry Canada is now seeking expert advice about the emerging mNRA technology used in the majority of Canadian COVID-19 vaccines.

A request for proposal, posted January 31, 2022 to the federal government's procurement and tenders website, BuyandSell.gc.ca, seeks the “services of an expert with knowledge in the biotechnology and biomanufacturing infrastructure sectors.”

The request explains:

Canada recognizes the criticality of ribonucleic acid (RNA) technologies, both within the context of responding to the current pandemic, as well as to enhance preparedness for a future pandemics or other health emergency. As such, the Government is interested in developing a stronger understanding regarding the optimal applications of the mRNA technologies to address current and future pandemics, or other health emergency, readiness. This state of readiness includes a detailed understanding of how best to optimize the mRNA manufacturing process, how to develop and leverage future RNA advancements, and how to best place Canada strategically so it can meet both its needs and obligations.

The procurement process closes March 31.