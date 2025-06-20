Feds rely on decade-old data as gun buyback costs balloon to $342M

The federal government is facing scrutiny over its ballooning cost estimates for the national gun buyback program, with projected costs climbing from an initial $60 million to $342.6 million, according to Blacklock's Reporter. Officials now acknowledge the figures are based on firearms ownership data that is more than 13 years old.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discussed the rising, unwieldy price tag of the program.

"They're just making it up as they go. This is going to cost over a billion dollars," said Sheila. "What would you rather have, Canadians? Hospitals? How about more cops on the streets to deal with the actual bad guys, [rather] than to come along and take a fancy Brazilian .410… from the hands of a collector—which is what Mark Carney and the Liberals think is what's gonna put a dent into the rising crime rates… in this country."

"The whole crux of the issue is that this is just a complete waste of resources, of money, of time," added Tamara, "on an issue that will still continue unabated because targeting legal, lawful, law-abiding gun owners is not going to do anything to curb the illegal smuggling of illegal guns. It's just part of some sort of fantasy world that we live in under the Liberal and NDP reign of terror, thinking that this will do anything to stop gun-related violence and crime."