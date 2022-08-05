Feds 'responsible' for public health delays at Pearson Airport, says GTAA boss

The Canadian Press / Nathan Denette

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: No ArriveCan App The ArriveCan app is a seizure of personal information by the government — it must be stopped! If you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 21,874 signatures

Goal: 30,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

The federal government is failing travellers and airports when it comes to lengthy delays, according to the head of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA). Speaking at a press conference today, Deborah Flint told Rebel News reporter David Menzies that it is the duty of federal authorities to oversee screening and border policies at the airport.

“The federal government is responsible for health and security and border screening policies at this airport,” Flint said, addressing the ongoing delays at Pearson International Airport in Toronto that have been blamed on the ArriveCan app.

Greater Toronto Airports Authority CEO Deborah Flint blames the federal government for delays: "The federal government is responsible for health and security and border screening policies." Visit https://t.co/kk3GymVq9F to sign our petition to get rid of the ineffective app. pic.twitter.com/1yA6QlZKiA — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 5, 2022

“We absolutely have a seat at the table with the government to talk about how those policies and practices affect the airport and how we can work more effectively together to improve the passenger experience, to decrease the processing times and to increase the ability for passengers to control their journey,” the GTAA CEO said.

Flint pointed to the removal of previous programs at the airport, like testing upon arrival and other COVID-related requirements for airport staff, as being one tactic that has sped up the process for travellers.

“We've seen an incredible change in the efficacy of processing as a result,” Flint explained.

Looking toward a more digital future, Flint said that she was “pleased to see that the ArriveCan has been adapted to include the customs arrival function, so that eliminates the time that an individual is spending at a kiosk in the airport.”

Customs forms were previously filled out on paper, “not that that was a great solution,” according to Flint, “but it kept it out of the airport processing space and function.” This change has led to a significant reduction in wait time, Flint explained.

"We have incredible strength in leadership in the industry." Greater Toronto Airports Authority CEO boasts of Pearson's strong leadership despite being named the worst airport in the world.



Visit https://t.co/kk3GymVq9F to sign our petition. pic.twitter.com/00vdeL7GNQ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 5, 2022

The ArriveCan app and the digitization Flint discussed at the press conference would seem to align with a project the Government of Canada, Pearson Airport, Air Canada and the World Economic Forum have partnered together on called the Known Traveller Digital Identity. That project aims to “enable consortium partners to access verifiable claims of a traveller's identity data so they can assess their credibility, optimize passenger processing and reduce risk.”

The leadership at the GTAA, Flint said, has “an unwavering commitment to make this airport better.”