Feds seeking study on 'sexual health care' of gender diverse criminals

Have you ever wondered about the quality of the sex lives of criminals, specifically female and gender diverse criminals? I know I haven't, but I do have proof the federal government is quite curious.

Frankly, at first I was just going to do a written article about this, but it's just so darn weird, and slightly perverty that I thought it would be best as a video.

At Rebel News, we love to browse the government procurement and contracts websites. Canada Buys is a great one. And they've got a very voyeuristic contract posted for tender on behalf of Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE).

Let me show you. This is a government agency that I don't think should exist, trying to justify its existence through the most bizarre of studies.

On its face, it's your standard social justice study that you might expect from the federal government, but wait till we dig down. Because I don't know why anybody would wonder these things or try to study these things.

Here's what they need. A RESEARCH STUDY EXAMINING THE BARRIERS AND ENABLERS TO ADDRESSING THE PRIMARY, REPRODUCTIVE, AND SEXUAL HEALTH CARE NEEDS OF WOMEN AND GENDER DIVERSE PEOPLE - Tender Notice | CanadaBuys

" A research study examining barriers and enablers to addressing the primary reproductive and sexual health care needs of women and gender diverse people"

Okay, at this point in Trudeau’s tenure, that sounds like a run-of-the-mill social justice study by the Liberal government in an agency that needs to justify its own existence by trying to prove that there are barriers to things for women and others that just aren't there. I've been a woman my whole life, so I feel like I'm an expert on this.

Anyway, here's where it gets bizarre, under description. “The purpose of this Request for Information (RFI) is to identify suppliers that have the required experience and expertise to conduct a three-year research project that aims to understand and respond to the primary, sexual, and reproductive health needs of women and gender diverse people who have recently experienced criminalization and are living in the community. Knowledge generated by this project supports WAGE’s joint mandate with Health Canada to ensure that all Canadians have access to the sexual and reproductive health services they need by providing key insight into the barriers and enablers of accessing health services for this population.”

Experiencing criminalization is a hell of a way to describe recent convicts.

And I'm not sure why we're studying the birth control preferences of recent criminals. But I bet this is going to be expensive.