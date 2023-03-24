Feds spent $1550/night for hotel room at Sharm El-Shaikh Climate Conference
The airfares paid by the federal government to attend the annual meeting of climate warriors known as COP27 have reached in excess of $600,000.
The booking for the $1127 USD (1548.63 CAD) executive suite at the Domina Coral Bay Hotel in the Egyptian resort town was uncovered in an inquiry of ministry asking for a breakdown of the $1,077,126.40 that Environment and Climate Change Canada spent on accommodations at last November's global warming summit.
Next week at the UN Climate Change Conference (#COP27), Canada’s delegation will be in Egypt to highlight our leadership on #ClimateAction and advocate for ambitious action from all. https://t.co/BGTKPzEwRG pic.twitter.com/ByaNvrcIqw— Environment Canada (@environmentca) November 2, 2022
Another booking, at the Parrot Beach Resort, included a room with a nightly rate of $1096.63 CAD.
Other rooms at the same resort were booked for $790.25 USD ($1087.32 CAD) per night, and $816.26 USD ($1123.10 CAD).
The inquiry was posed by Quebec Conservative MP Gerard Deltell.
DOCUMENTS: Canada’s federal delegation to last climate conference in Egypt cost $622,000 in air fares. “The amounts do not reflect final costs,” said @environmentca Minister @s_guilbeault. https://t.co/HIMBv7F9Ts #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/nQbtBBHZyE— Holly Doan (@hollyanndoan) March 3, 2023
The final tally on those expenses is not in yet.
335 people were part of the official Canadian delegation to COP27.
Prime Minister Trudeau also spent a large amount on a hotel room, with $6,000/night in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
After months of dodging the subject, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has confirmed that Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, stayed at the luxury hotel suite while attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.https://t.co/kDAA7DXxBx— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 24, 2023
According to Rebel News, Trudeau stayed at the Corinthia London hotel — a luxury, five-star riverfront hotel, which included heated floors and complimentary butler service.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
