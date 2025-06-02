Feds to scrap impact assessment law for 'national interest' projects

The Carney Liberals are creating a "national interest" bill to accelerate nation-building projects, according to the Canadian Press. It seeks to replace Impact Assessment Act (Bill C-69) reviews with a faster regulatory approval process.

Canadian premiers met with Prime Minister Carney in Saskatoon Monday morning to discuss their proposals for major infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening the economy amid U.S. trade tensions.

During the election, Carney vowed to shift Canada's economy away from the U.S. to position itself as an energy superpower.

Two days before dropping the writ, he met with premiers and subsequently made the resulting plan the central focus of his platform.

A leaked briefing document, dated for May 23, reveals draft legislation where a federal minister would oversee a streamlined review process for projects deemed in the national interest, according to criteria yet to be defined.

Carney recently asked premiers for five project proposals each to expedite through new legislation. They emphasized critical minerals, energy, ports, nuclear power, and trade corridors.

Talks occurred against a backdrop of Alberta separatism discussions and a push for increased interprovincial trade.

The briefing document, obtained by the Canadian Press, states that project evaluations will prioritize providing diverse, reliable trade partners with access to Canadian resources, goods, and services. Assessments will also consider Indigenous, provincial, and territorial interests, as well as clean growth potential.

Saskatchewan's premier, who hosted the first interprovincial meeting in 40 years, had previously proposed ten policy changes for improved federal relations.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith outlined a similar nine-policy list, which includes getting pipelines built to get Canadian oil and gas to market.

"Let's get the commitment that we are going to build a new pipeline, and then I'll have to work with the Prime Minister to make sure that we can repeal or significantly amend the policies in the absence of a fast track," Smith told reporters Monday morning.

Historically, both provinces have distrusted Ottawa's respect for their resource rights due to delayed ownership and federal programs like the National Energy Program. Prior Liberal governments increased intervention in provincial resource jurisdiction due to their climate agenda.

Smith anticipates communique language today that will support pipeline construction to transport Alberta oil and gas products to the Pacific coast.

While provinces manage resources under s.92, Ottawa retains powers over areas like trade, criminal law, peace, order, and good government, leading to occasional jurisdictional overlap and federal intervention.

The federal government utilizes its trade, commerce, taxation, and criminal law powers to regulate interprovincial energy projects and achieve environmental goals.

Many of the current climate policies are potentially unconstitutional and economically damaging, hindering infrastructure development and investment, according to the Macdonald-Laurier Institute.

Alberta earlier constitutionally challenged Trudeau's climate strategy, achieving a court win on C-69. Continuing this approach under Prime Minister Carney will likely lead to more constitutional challenges and increased Western alienation, risking national unity.