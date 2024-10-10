Female defence minister covers for 'DEI hire' NZ ship captain

New Zealand’s Defence Minister, Judith Collins, has hit back at critics who blamed diversity initiatives for the sinking of HMNZS Manawanui, a $100 million Navy vessel.

Commander Yvonne Gray, the ship’s captain, has been under fire after the vessel ran aground near Samoa, eventually catching fire and sinking, marking the first loss of a New Zealand naval ship in peacetime.

Critics of woke hiring practices and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies have called out Gray, accusing her of being appointed due to her gender and sexuality rather than merit.

“The commanding officer Commander Yvonne Gray was a DEI hire. Her qualifications: a woman and a lesbian,” one social media critic remarked.

Collins, however, was quick to defend the commander.

"The one thing we already know did not cause this terrible incident is the gender of the ship’s captain,” Collins stated firmly, labelling those making such comments as “armchair admirals” who would never face life-or-death decisions like those in command.

She also claimed that women in uniform have faced trolling on the streets after the incident, calling the behaviour "outrageous" and adding, "New Zealand is better than this."

Collins praised the crew's handling of the situation, stating that no lives were lost in the difficult conditions. A Court of Inquiry is currently investigating the cause of the incident.