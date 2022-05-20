'I am done being silent': Female skateboarding champ condemns inclusion of trans athletes in women's sports

Instagram/Taylor Silverman

Female skateboarding champion Taylor Silverman is speaking out against the inclusion of males who identify as women in women’s sports. Silverman, who came in second place to a male competitor, spoke out following the Red Bull Cornerstone contest.

Silverman’s remarks come amid transgender athlete Lillian Gallagher’s first place win.

Posting on Instagram, Silverman voiced her exasperation at the unfairness of losing to a male athlete, accusing Red Bull of robbing women of their opportunities in an attempt at being trans-inclusive.

“I am done being silent. Please share,” wrote Silverman on Instagram. “Second slide is the email I sent redbull that was completely ignored.”

“My name is Taylor Silverman. I am a female athlete. I have been skateboarding for eleven years and competing for several years. I have been in three different contests with trans women, two of which I placed second. At the last contest series I did for Redbull, I placed second,” wrote Silverman.

“The trans competitor who won took $1000 dollars in qualifiers, $3000 in finals, and $1000 in best trick. This totaled to $5000 of the prize money meant for the female athletes,” she continued. “I took $1000 in qualifiers and $1750 for second place, so $2750 in total. The girl who took third received $750.”

“The girl who deserved $1000 for best trick took nothing along with whoever would have placed third. I deserved to be placed first, be acknowledged for my win, and get paid,” she said.

“I reached out to Redbull and was ignored. I am sick of being bullied into silence,” wrote Silverman.

The letter Silverman penned to Red Bull reads as follows:

Hi Erich, Hope all is well with you. I am reaching out in hopes of being directed to the right person to express my concerns about what occurred at the Redbull Cornerstone content with the transgender competitor in the women’s division. Perhaps that is you. If not, hopefully you can put me in contact with the correct person. A biological man with a clear advantage won the women’s division, best trick, and also won multiple qualifiers. This took away the opportunity that was meant for women to place and earn money. What happened was unfair and at the time I was too uncomfortable to speak up. I understand that in today's society even some women think this is acceptable, but I believe in doing the right thing even if it’s not the popular thing. I now realize it’s really important for me to speak up and I’d like to schedule a time to talk.

Silverman’s letter comes days after transgender athlete Sasha Jane Lowerson, formally known as Ryan Egan, won the 2022 West Coast Suspensions Longboard and Logger State Championships in Australia, with a massive lead over female competitors.

Lowerson won by four points over the next finisher in the longboard division, and by 2.5 points in the logger division. Lowerson, who previously competed as Ryan Egan won the male division in the Western Australia competition in 2019.

Publications covering Lowerson’s win described the athlete as “absolutely demolishing the women’s division.”

As reported by Rebel News on Wednesday, the World Swimming Coaches Association took a stance against the inclusion of trans athletes in swimming, stating that “Swimming should choose to offer competition in which the female category is protected for reasons of competitive fairness.”