Fighting sexual exploitation in Canada: MP Arnold Viersen on Bill S-211

Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery that exploits innocent people. It’s profitable, it’s vicious, it’s growing, and it’s happening right here in Canada.

February 22 was National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, where Arnold Viersen, Conservative MP for Peace River—Westlock in Alberta, addressed the House of Commons to raise awareness about the horrors of human trafficking. As some of you know, I recently went to Parkland County to cover a Leslyn Lewis Conservative Party leadership campaign event, where I ran into Arnold.

I wanted to talk to him to get an update on his important work in the House of Commons to combat online sex trafficking and sexual exploitation. It's one of those rare issues where MPs from all parties are setting aside differences to work to stop this evil act of dehumanization and commodification of the most vulnerable and Arnold Viersen is one of few people in parliament shining a light on the darkest corners of the internet.

Part of his very important work is to ensure that the NDP-Liberal government in Ottawa does not sneak house arrest for human traffickers into new sentencing guidelines because human traffickers often work out of their homes. But leave it to the Liberals to put harsher sentencing on truckers with bouncy castles than modern-day slave traders.