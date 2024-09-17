Final thoughts from Springfield: Are allegations involving Haitian migrants true?

E-transfer (Canada):

After three days on the ground in Springfield, Ohio, it's time for Lincoln Jay and I to return back to Toronto, so I thought I would leave you with my final thoughts.

Of course what brought us down here were the sensational stories of Haitians going after wildlife and pets such as dogs and cats.

We did interview people who claimed to be eyewitnesses in terms of pets being slaughtered, but what makes my spidy sense tingle is that we haven't come across any video or photographic evidence of that.

One would think if one's pet was killed or mutilated you would make a record of that because I assume you would get the police involved and that would be evidence.

However, I think maybe on the water fowl front there's something to that. We spoke to many people at Snyder Park who say that the duck and geese population is noticeably reduced.

Maybe there's something culturally at play here. Perhaps someone from the poorest country in the Western hemisphere coming to America's heartland seeing ducks and geese under the ownership of no one really, maybe thought that it was fair game to take that waterfowl.

The other allegation was about the Haitian migrants littering. I've got to tell you folks, in the three days we've been here I saw one piece of litter. I think Springfield is one of the cleanest cities I've ever been to, far cleaner than Toronto.

It looks like this Haitian migrant population makes for cheap labour. And labourers that are doing tough jobs, there are allegations that not enough locals want those jobs. Is that true? I don't know.

But I've always been told to follow the money, and I think that's what's bringing them over here. Since the city won't speak to us, maybe we have to file freedom of information requests to find out really what is driving this.

What does this mean for Springfield, Ohio in terms of changing the demographics and political leanings of the city and for that matter the state? Time will tell.