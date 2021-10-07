Fiona Patten quits social media amid backlash

MP Fiona Patten, leader of the Reason party, has decided to take a break from social media after experiencing intense criticism from users.

The announcement was, ironically, made via her Twitter account with the comment section locked.

“The term ‘social media’ is misleading. Perhaps a better description is ‘open media’,” said Patten.

In recent months, Patten has reblogged content disparaging of Freedom Protesters and put up several Tweets critical of religion, both in schools and the private religion of other MPs.

She has also faced backlash over her defence of the emergency legislation being used to extend the reach of medical mandates.

'transparent and accountable'? You voted for SOE last time. — Derryn Hinch (@HumanHeadline) October 4, 2021

These attracted a normal amount of social media criticism from the wider community.

Many of those that replied to Patten’s Tweets were upset by their content.

I'd like to see you actually stand up for our liberties- if you don't, Reason Party won't be there in 2022 — Stavroula Psonis (@stbayside) October 4, 2021

“All who post – and those who incite and host them – are subject to defamation and other laws against malice and harm. With the right to freedom of expression come legal and moral responsibilities,” insisted Patten, in relation to online comments. “Open Media can be a wonderful crucible of creativity and civilisation, of genuine progress. But it can also be a cesspit of bastardry, where people for some reason write things they would never say to someone’s face.”

Replying to posts made by MPs is the closest most people will ever get to personal conversation with their elected representative.

Social Media is a relatively new tool in politics. Polls and rallies were previously the primary way elected officials heard the opinion of those they serve. With the rise of Twitter and Facebook, politicians often come face-to-face with the raw sentiment of the community.

Un-edited criticism can be confronting, resulting in many political and celebrity figures ‘taking a break’ from platforms in recent months.

The Reason Party states on their website that it wants ‘a focus on open and honest dialogue with the public; we listen’.

Perhaps not this open?