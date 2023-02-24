Fire breaks out at secretive uranium processing facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed a recent fire that broke out at a secretive uranium processing facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The fire occurred on the morning of February 22 at the Y-12 National Security Complex.

According to officials from the Department of Energy, there were no reported injuries and all employees at the facility are accounted for.

As stated by Ezra, "Tennessee is a very important place in the world of nuclear research. And you saw that story on ABC, there is an industrial fire at the successor to the Manhattan Project. Did you hear about that on the CBC yet? I think that's news."

As reported in the Tennesse Star, "The Y-12 facility was constructed as part of the World War II Manhattan Project, which provided the enriched uranium for Little Boy, the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan. After WWII, the Oak Ridge facility provided lithium separation and key components for the thermonuclear weapons that helped end the Cold War."

