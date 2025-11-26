Fire that ripped through historic Toronto church now being investigated as arson

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to a Globe and Mail report showing that the June 2024 fire that destroyed Toronto's St. Anne’s Anglican Church is now being treated as a suspected arson by police.

St. Anne’s Church, a national historic site renowned for its historic murals and paintings from members of the Group of Seven, was essentially burned to the ground on June 9, 2024.

Toronto police and a representative for the church confirmed in a statement on Monday that it appears the fire that destroyed St. Anne’s may have been deliberately set. Police originally stated in June of 2024 that the fire did not appear to have been set intentionally.

Sheila reacted to the disturbing news, noting the significant number of church burnings that have taken place in recent years under the Liberal government.

"It had multiple Group of Seven frescoes, murals I guess, and some idiot burned it down. Why? Probably if I had to guess because it looked a little too much like a Catholic church, and we can't have those standing," she said sarcastically.

Lise also discussed the new information, questioning why it took law enforcement 18 months to reach the conclusion that the fire was likely started intentionally.

"My question is why it took like a year-and-a-half to come up with this information ... listen, if we can't chase down arsonists faster than 18 months in Canada, well we can't, we know we can't, well it's all on fire, that's it, we're just a disaster," she said.

Since 2021, over 100 churches across Canada have been burned, vandalized, or desecrated under the Liberal government.