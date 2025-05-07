First meeting with Trump goes 'pretty well' for Carney: Ezra Levant

Prime Minister Mark Carney made the trip to Washington this week for his first meeting with President Donald Trump following the April 28 federal election. Having run a campaign on distancing Canada's relationship with the United States and invoking the spirit of anti-Americanism, it wasn't clear how the meeting between the two leaders would go.

The topic of Trump's insistence that Canada become the 51st state came up, an issue Carney addressed by saying the country wasn't for sale and to which Trump responded by acknowledging it “takes two to tango” in such a deal — before adding a “never say never” remark.

The president also dismissed the idea that there was anything the Canadian prime minister could do to remove tariffs.

On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra shared his thoughts on the first meeting between Trump and Carney.

Looking at Trump's kind words about Carney's come-from-behind electoral victory, Ezra wondered how a “globalist, environmentalist extremist, a former board member of the World Economic Forum” was Trump's preference the lead America's northern neighbour.

After the U.S. president finished speaking, the Canadian PM delivered his own remarks — “and it was a love in,” Ezra said.

“He said he admires Trump, he respects him, loves his leadership. I mean, holy moly. He couldn't have been more different a week ago,” he continued.

One statement from Carney that caught Ezra's attention was his assertion that he was given a “mandate to transform Canada,” something he questioned given the strong performance of Conservatives and the collapse of the New Democrats under the leadership of Jagmeet Singh.

The 51st state rhetoric, which played a crucial role in Canada's election, was then brought up. Carney told Trump “Some places are never for sale,” citing the White House and Buckingham Palace as examples.

Overall, the meeting “went pretty well for Carney,” Ezra acknowledged.

“I think any true believers, Trump Derangement Syndrome voters, will be confused just like I'm confused,” he said.

“But really, Liberal voters don't care. They're on the red team; they hate the blue team. They're especially against Pierre Poilievre, so they're happy no matter what I would think. I don't see how having a Liberal globalist, environmentalist, anti-carbon radical at Canada's helm ... helps the U.S. or (Trump's) America First agenda. I just honestly don't understand it. I admit that — I'll try to understand it in the months ahead. I'm sure you will, too.”