Fitness guru Jillian Michaels leaves California, citing extremist left-wing policies

In a recent interview on "The Sage Steele Show," renowned fitness influencer Jillian Michaels revealed her decision to leave California, attributing her move to the state's increasingly extremist left-wing policies.

Despite holding what she calls "a million cards in your game of woke victimology poker," Michaels believes Democrats in the state have "gone way too far," the Daily Wire reports.

“I grew up here. I’m a woman. I’m a gay woman. My mom’s a Jew. My dad’s an Arab. I have a black kid. And believe it or not, my son is half Latin, even though he doesn’t look like it,” she said. “I hold a million cards in your game of woke victimology poker. And when I leave California, maybe you’ve lost your f***ing mind. Just maybe! When you have me running from home, maybe it’s gone way too far.”

She expressed her disbelief at the laws being passed by the legislature and signed by far-left Governor Gavin Newsom, calling them "absolutely f***ing mind boggling."

The fitness guru specifically criticized the state's approach to decriminalizing certain activities without proper regulation, such as sex work.

She argued that while decriminalization could be acceptable, the lack of measures to ensure women's safety, tax compliance, regular STD checks, and the elimination of pimps from the equation is problematic.

Michaels also slammed the state for supporting controversial and dangerous transgender procedures for minors.

“The fact that a 12-year-old child can be put on off-label cancer drugs to irreparably change their body,” she said. “If my son came to me and said, ‘Mom’ — or my daughter — ‘I think I’m trans,’ I’d say, OK, you know, like, you want to dress this way, you want me to call you whatever the heck you want, dress, fine. Explore it. I love you. I’m cool, do you as long as we’re safe, but we’re not changing your body until it’s fully developed. I’m sorry. Conversation’s over. Can’t get a f***ing tattoo!”