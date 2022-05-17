Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis grants $100M in funding for cancer research

E-transfer (Canada):

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he would grant $100 million USD in funding for cancer research to hospitals throughout the state of Florida.

DeSantis made the announcement during a press conference on Tuesday, May 17 at the University of Miami Health System where he was joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

Casey DeSantis, who was previously diagnosed with cancer but is now cancer-free, expressed gratitude for the funding that will benefit victims of the disease throughout the state.

Another cancer survivor, Raquel Raffler, also expressed gratitude for the funding that should greatly improve cancer research. “I want to thank my doctors, my family, the First Lady, Gov. DeSantis for all you do. For your commitment to cancer research,” she said.

As reported by NBC Miami, Desantis said, “This is a really historic day. It's a really, really big deal and we really have confidence in these institutions to be able to make good use of that money and do so in a way that will have a meaningful impact on the lives of the patients that they will be seeing."

DeSantis also condemned the Biden administration's decision to increase tourism and exchange programs with Cuba during the press conference saying, “That is going to increase the amount of money that is going to the dictatorship. Everything that enters that island, they control, and the idea that’s somehow gonna help the people in Cuba that are struggling for freedom, we know that will not be the case.” stated DeSantis.